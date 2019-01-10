Entertainment Ashley Judd’s Sexual Harassment Claim Against Harvey Weinstein Has Been Dismissed – Olisa.tv

#1
E! News has confirmed that a Los Angeles federal judge has dismissed Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein, however, the remainder of the case, which includes a defamation claim against the producer, can still move forward.

The media house adds that in the court documents, the U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez included …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2QAUceF

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[10]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top