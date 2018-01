PROUD MOMENT !! All GOLD everything!! 2017 Chinese women’s league award, BEST STRIKER OF THE SEASON (Top Scorer) .... Thanks to everyone for your support. I dedicate this award to my precious and loving sport mum, my sister and my best friend, whom has pushed and encouraged me throughout my season, thank you for everything @onosky5 , you are one of a kind. God bless and uplift you for me. #GoldenGirl #Buzzing #Alhamdulilah#ProudMoment