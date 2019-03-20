All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday refuted rumours going round that he was in Kano and meddling in the state’s rescheduled elections.
Tinubu in a statement said he had not been in Kano at any point during the conduct of the elections. A copy …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2TeSXmI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tinubu in a statement said he had not been in Kano at any point during the conduct of the elections. A copy …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2TeSXmI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]