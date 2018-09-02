Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Aso Rock Orders Reversal of New Postings in SSS – Thisdaylive

#1
The Presidency has ordered the Acting Director General of the Department of State Security Services, Mr Mathew Seiyefa to reverse recent redeployment of top officials of the spy agency.

A source who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity s said that Aso Rock was …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Ca7JIh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top