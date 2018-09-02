The Presidency has ordered the Acting Director General of the Department of State Security Services, Mr Mathew Seiyefa to reverse recent redeployment of top officials of the spy agency.
A source who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity s said that Aso Rock was …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Ca7JIh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A source who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity s said that Aso Rock was …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Ca7JIh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]