The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the inclusion of the presidential villa in the eligible customer policy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the villa.
In a statement on Friday, Hakeem Bello, special adviser on communications to Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, said the approval is aimed at achieving improvement in the electricity supply and distribution in the country.
According to him, the approval was made at the FEC meeting on in response to a memorandum submitted by the minister seeking approval to include the presidential villa in the distribution expansion programme earlier approved by the council.
