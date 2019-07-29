The Obafemi Awolowo University is a comprehensive public institution established in 1962 as The University of Ife.
The University is situated on a vast expanse of land totaling 11,861 hectares in Ile-Ife, Osun State, southwest of Nigeria. …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/30YpEcr
Get more Latest Jobs
The University is situated on a vast expanse of land totaling 11,861 hectares in Ile-Ife, Osun State, southwest of Nigeria. …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/30YpEcr
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[0]