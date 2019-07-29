JustForex Trading - Start Now

Vacancy Assistant Lecturer (Agricultural and Environmental Engineering) Recruitment at Obafemi Awolowo University - Jobgurus

#1
The Obafemi Awolowo University is a comprehensive public institution established in 1962 as The University of Ife.

The University is situated on a vast expanse of land totaling 11,861 hectares in Ile-Ife, Osun State, southwest of Nigeria. …

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/30YpEcr

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top