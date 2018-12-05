The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) has expressed its readiness to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in the February general election.Israel Adeshola, the BCAN National President, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.Mr Adeshola said the association was convinced beyond doubt that the only way to guarantee better future for the country was through good governance and sincere leadership.“The only way to achieve this is for us to collectively ensure that President Buhari return in 2019.