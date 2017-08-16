The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has backed ASUU in the industrial action. The union describes ASUU’s action as “Struggle to restore sanity to Nigerian Universities and the education sector. The union in a statement yesterday by its Secretary General, Anderson Ezeibe called on government to quickly commence the implementation of agreements entered with ASUP to forestall an impending crisis in the polytechnic sub sector. Meanwhile, the federal government has assured all Nigerians that government is already at work to resolve all outstanding issues in line with the resolve of the present administration to cast any form of disruption of universities’ academic calendar into the dustbin of history.