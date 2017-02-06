The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has called off its warning strike. The union had on January 30 embarked on a one-week warning strike which ended today. The strike was due to unpaid salaries of lecturers and the general degradation of the infrastructure of polytechnics nationwide. According to the union, the government had failed to commence re-negotiation of the ASUP/Government agreement of 2010, on the review of the Federal Polytechnics Act. The union had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the government failed to resolve some pending issues during the one-week strike.