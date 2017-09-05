The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and representatives of the federal government will on Thursday resume talks on implementing of the 2009 agreement in a bid to end the ongoing nationwide strike. According to ASUU National president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the union would attend the meeting and table its unfulfilled demands which caused the union to embark on indefinite strike. “The latest is that they (government) had invited us for a meeting on Thursday. We will attend and present our demands before them,” he said.