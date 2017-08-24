The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday lashed out at the Federal Government, following the release of the minimum cut-off mark for 2017/2018 admission into tertiary institutions across the country, describing the move as “a sad policy decision for the future of Nigeria.” Reacting to the decision in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan, Chairman ASUU, University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led FG of having a dream of destroying Nigeria education He was quoted saying, “30 % of those in higher institutions do not take JAMB or have less than the cut-off marks. The admission process is now automated with direct involvement of the registrar of JAMB for final approval. We have agreed to regularize admissions that were done under the table this year. From next year we will not accept anything like that.” Omole who accused the JAMB registrar of presiding over illegality, insisted that the decision on the cut-off mark is a sad policy decision for the future of Nigeria, particularly her education. According to Omole, rather than sanctioning the identified universities who admitted over 17,000 students illegally, the JAMB registrar simply regularised illegality and lowered cut-off marks to favour the interests of the friends of government who owns private universities and are hell bent on destroying public education. While reiterating the call for the scrapping of JAMB for out-living its useful existence, Omole said students should apply directly to universities of their choice for admission. The ASUU boss who noted that to think of admitting into the tertiary education system in the country with 30percent score is to plant doomed future for Nigeria.