Politics ASUU demands met, universities may reopen January, says FG – The Guardian Nigeria News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
m.editor.guardian.ng

ASUU demands met, universities may reopen January, says FG | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Nigeria government said it is optimistic that public universities will reopen in January 2021 after an 10-month industrial strike action. Nigeria’s labour and employment minister Chris Ngige said the government has already met 98% of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)...
m.editor.guardian.ng
 

Similar threads

J
Politics ASUU Strike: FG Alone Can’t Finance Universities In Nigeria – Buhari | Naijaloaded
Replies
0
Views
300
jade
J
C
Politics FG, ASUU Please Let Universities Resume Now – Leadership News
Replies
0
Views
299
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro ASUU: Universities will soon reopen – Nigerian govt assures – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
306
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
E
Metro Ngige: FG didn’t promise to pay ASUU before they call off strike - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
309
ese
E
K
Metro Minister of Labour says ASUU will call off its strike in January – Nairametrics
Replies
0
Views
183
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top