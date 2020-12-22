Chinedu Iroka
ASUU demands met, universities may reopen January, says FG | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Nigeria government said it is optimistic that public universities will reopen in January 2021 after an 10-month industrial strike action. Nigeria’s labour and employment minister Chris Ngige said the government has already met 98% of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)...
m.editor.guardian.ng