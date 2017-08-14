The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday August 13th, 2017 commenced an indefinite strike across the nation. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, said the lecturers took the decision to declare the strike after deliberations at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Abuja during the weekend. ASUU listed the outstanding issues with the Federal Government to include: payment of fractions/non-payment of salaries; non-payment of earned academic allowances, non-release of operational license of NUPEMCO; non implementation of the provisions of the 2014 pension reform act with respect to retired professors and their salaries, removal of universities staff schools from funding by government and funds for the revitalisation of public universities.