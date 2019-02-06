The Ogun State chapter of ASUU has endorsed Atiku for President.
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and stakeholders in the education sector in Ogun State, have resolved to work for, canvass and mobilize votes for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GbhO8Z
Get More Nigeria Political News
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and stakeholders in the education sector in Ogun State, have resolved to work for, canvass and mobilize votes for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GbhO8Z
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]