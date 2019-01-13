Metro ASUU: Lecturers reveals what FG must do to end strike next week – Plus TV Africa

#1
The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has revealed what the Federal Government must do now for the strike to be called off next week.

He said that after due consultations with its executives across the country, they have resolved …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2RM0NaJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top