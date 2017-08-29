The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is set to meet with the federal government today, Tuesday, to resolve the body's nationwide strike which has crippled academic activities at universities across the country. This is according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. A statement from his office said the meeting will hold in Abuja. The government delegation at the meeting would include the ministers of Education and Finance, Chairman, National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress. The union leaders were expected to brief the government delegation on the resolutions reached on the offers made by the Federal Government during the last meeting held on August 17, 2017. “Senator Ngige calls on ASUU to show good faith as the Federal Government had already demonstrated commitment to addressing the grievances of the union,” the statement noted.