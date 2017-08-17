The Niger Delta University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has joined the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the union. Dr Stanley Oguon, Chairman of the chapter, revealed that the decision was made during the local union emergency congress ASUU had on Monday directed all its state chapters to go on an indefinite nationwide industrial action. Oguon maintained that although the University was preparing for its end of semester examinations, they believe in the genuineness of the ASUU struggle Meanwhile, a student of the university, Andy Micheal, has appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with ASUU so as not to prolong the strike. He said that any delay in the negotiation would be counterproductive to students and the nation’s education sector. NAN