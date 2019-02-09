The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Saturday appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to further extend the Feb. 11 deadline for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).
Mr Azeez Adeyemi,the National Public Relations Officer of the association, made the appeal in a …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BwhKg1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Azeez Adeyemi,the National Public Relations Officer of the association, made the appeal in a …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BwhKg1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]