The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has issued a notice to all its structures and organs to commence mobilisation for mass action against the Federal Government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.
ASUU strike Army declares `Brimah’ wanted over …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BVTQKd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
ASUU strike Army declares `Brimah’ wanted over …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BVTQKd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]