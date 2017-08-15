The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU on Monday declared a strike in all varsities in the country. The Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, however, has stated that it will not join in the strike action. This is according to the Vice Chancellor of the Varsity, Eyitope Ogunbodede. “OAU is not on strike. As at today, no lecturer has told me that they want to go on strike. We are not participating in any national strike,” Mr. Ogunbodede said. “If they tell me they want to go on strike, then it is a different case, As such, I must have seen that all of my academic staff want to go on strike. “In OAU, we have ‘unions’; neither of the two has told me they want to go on strike so we are not joining any strike at all.”