World At least 46 dead in Pakistan train fire – BBC News

At least 46 passengers died when a train travelling from the Pakistani city of Karachi to Lahore caught fire, police say.

Local media said the fire was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder being used to cook food. The blaze is thought to have spread to …

