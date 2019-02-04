Sports Athletes arrive camp for Delta school sports festival – Newtelegraph

#1
Primary and secondary school athletes in Delta State will arrive camp today for the state’s school Sports festival which starts Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The athletes will stay at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp at Issele Uku for the duration of …



read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RClrWx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top