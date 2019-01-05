Just a few weeks to the 2019 presidential elections, the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku his been reported missing as he has not made any public appearance in quite a while.
The APC UK has alleged that he is …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Fd1Sls
Get More Nigeria Political News
The APC UK has alleged that he is …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Fd1Sls
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]