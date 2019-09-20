Bashir Mohammed told a federal high court in Lagos on Tuesday that Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, gave Olusegun Obasanjo the naira equivalent of $140,000.
Mohammed, who was the first witness presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), described himself as a “close friend” of the accused.
Babalele was arraigned in August by the EFCC on two-count charge of money laundering
