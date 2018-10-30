Politics Atiku Abubakar’s son exposes his secrets – Daily Trust – Daily Trust

#1
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has been improving himself and his entire family, through annual executive education on family values, building corporate governance in family businesses and related topics, it has been revealed.

Mustapha Atiku Abubakar, …



Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2Rm5tQY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top