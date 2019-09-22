That is how we say it in Shomolu. Leave am, you don try. You see the thing is not a matter of life and death. Me sef I don tire.
The kind of things we have heard from the tribunal showed that there was not enough seriousness from your …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QxSVtU
Get More Nigeria Political News
The kind of things we have heard from the tribunal showed that there was not enough seriousness from your …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QxSVtU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]