The workers, who claimed they are owed several months of salaries, revealed that they left Nigeria hapless and with only promissory notes instead of monies owed them by Gotel.
Atiku Abubakar and John Chiahemen tour the Gotel Communications compound in Yola, Adamawa.…
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37SOVYW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Atiku Abubakar and John Chiahemen tour the Gotel Communications compound in Yola, Adamawa.…
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37SOVYW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]