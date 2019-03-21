Politics Atiku Abubakar: How I defeated President Buhari – TODAY.NG

#1
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has given a breakdown of the number of votes he allegedly scored in each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The PDP candidate released the figures in his petition against the outcome of the election filed …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2ULkrSp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top