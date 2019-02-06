Entertainment Atiku Abubakar in trouble with Wizkid’s fans – Plus TV Africa

#1
PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared as the current reigning king of Nigerian music.

The Presidential aspirant made this revelation while answering questions from Nigerians on a site young Nigerians on his team developed, where people have a chance to ask him a range of questions and hear …



via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2TuWfmK

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top