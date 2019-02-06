PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared as the current reigning king of Nigerian music.
The Presidential aspirant made this revelation while answering questions from Nigerians on a site young Nigerians on his team developed, where people have a chance to ask him a range of questions and hear …
via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2TuWfmK
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Presidential aspirant made this revelation while answering questions from Nigerians on a site young Nigerians on his team developed, where people have a chance to ask him a range of questions and hear …
via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2TuWfmK
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]