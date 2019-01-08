Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has given a damning verdict on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the government is dead.
Speaking at a rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Monday, the former vice president said the PDP would correct the mistake of voting …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Fe0yiL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking at a rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Monday, the former vice president said the PDP would correct the mistake of voting …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Fe0yiL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]