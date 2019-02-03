Atiku also called on all PDP supporters to stay back at the polling units and defend their votes on election day. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of importing foreigners from Niger Republic and …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BjjYzo
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BjjYzo
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]