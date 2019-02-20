The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reported plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘use’ the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the forthcoming elections in Borno, Adamawa and Kaduna states. Mr Abubakar in a statement signed by a spokesperson, Phrank …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SMeTdI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SMeTdI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]