Politics Atiku Campaign Angry Over Obiano’s Memo To Anambra Workers – Nairaland

#1
A MEMO allegedly sent to the administration department of the Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC, to supply information about teachers and civil servants in the state ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, is causing disquiet in the Atiku/Obi Campaign Council.

The Director-General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization in …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2T73vbn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top