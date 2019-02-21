A MEMO allegedly sent to the administration department of the Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC, to supply information about teachers and civil servants in the state ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, is causing disquiet in the Atiku/Obi Campaign Council.
The Director-General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization in …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2T73vbn
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Director-General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization in …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2T73vbn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]