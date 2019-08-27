Former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has denied that neither himself nor his son-in-law, Babalele Abdullahi donated N50 Million cash to the presidential library of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
The former vice president was reacting to …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/342SMla
Get More Nigeria Political News
The former vice president was reacting to …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/342SMla
Get More Nigeria Political News