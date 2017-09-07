Nigerian political heavy weights are testing grounds against the 2019 Presidential election as all seems President Muhammadu Buhari may retired after his first term in office. Among the political bigwigs, Alhaji Abubakar, is already in limelight as all angles point that the Waziri of Adamawa may give in his money and influences for the top seat. On Wednesday, the Minister of women affairs, Aisha Alhassan, in a leaked tape, explained that she is ready to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet and give support for the former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, should he declare to run for the office of the President. Nigerians are weighing the options of an Atiku Presidency among others. See what social media users are saying: