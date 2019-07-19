JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Atiku Gets 55 Cartons Of Documents From INEC, Closes Case - Punch Newspaper

#1
Atiku Gets 55 Cartons Of Documents From INEC,

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday produced the documents which the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, in Abuja called for on Wednesday at the instance of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate , Alhaji …

atiku.jpg

Read more via www.nairaland.comhttps://ift.tt/2Luyf2V
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top