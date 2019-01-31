Politics Atiku: How I blocked a former Anambra governor from returning to office – The Cable

#1
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he had a hand in Chinwoke Mbadinuju’s failed bid at getting a second term as governor of Anambra state in 2003.

While fielding questions on The Candidates, a live television show on the 2019 elections, Atiku who was …


Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2FZlPNA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top