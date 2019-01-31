Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he had a hand in Chinwoke Mbadinuju’s failed bid at getting a second term as governor of Anambra state in 2003.
While fielding questions on The Candidates, a live television show on the 2019 elections, Atiku who was …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2FZlPNA
Get More Nigeria Political News
While fielding questions on The Candidates, a live television show on the 2019 elections, Atiku who was …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2FZlPNA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]