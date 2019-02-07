Kano state government has said the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is free to use Sani Abacha Stadium for his presidential campaign in the state.
The PDP presidential candidate is scheduled to be in Kano on the 10th of February …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2BngV9s
Get More Nigeria Political News
The PDP presidential candidate is scheduled to be in Kano on the 10th of February …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2BngV9s
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[13]