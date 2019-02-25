The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in 12 of Ebonyi’s 13 local government areas.
Mr Buhari won in one of the local governments in the state while Mr Abubakar won the remaining 12.
The results as announced by various collation officers in Abakaliki shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Ikwo Local Government Area.
