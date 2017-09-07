Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has listed failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government which he said he helped into power in 2015. In an interview aired during yesterday’s morning programme of the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA), Atiku said he never imagined that Nigeria will fight a protracted battle with Boko Haram for five years Though, he praised President Muhammadu Buhari on the successes recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, but said it was not yet time to celebrate. Here are some angle he touched; 1. The ruling government had failed in many fronts. Related: 7 Reasons Why President Buhari May Not Re-contest In 2019 2. Boko Haram miscreants are still very active, killing our people and many local government councils in Borno and Yobe are under their firm grip. People cannot dare go back to their dwellings 3. On corruption, Atiku said very little was achieved in that respect. TRENDING: Mama Taraba Speaks On Endorsing Atiku: Those Criticizing Me For Disloyalty Are Mischievous