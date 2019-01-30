Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the international community to put pressure on President Muhamamdu Buhari to desist from “violating the constitution”.
In the letter addressed to ambassadors of France, Germany, United States and the United Kingdom high commissioner, Atiku accused the president of threatening the nation’s democracy.
READ MORE
In the letter addressed to ambassadors of France, Germany, United States and the United Kingdom high commissioner, Atiku accused the president of threatening the nation’s democracy.
READ MORE