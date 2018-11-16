The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said Nigerians deserved to know the number of unemployed in the country.
Atiku, in a statement by his campaign organisation, decried the poor funding of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) by the Federal …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zcAH6d
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Atiku, in a statement by his campaign organisation, decried the poor funding of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) by the Federal …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zcAH6d
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]