Former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State, Ogbuefi Harris Chuma, has described the Atiku/Obi Presidential project as a mirage.
The APGA chieftain who spoke to P.M.EXPRESS said that he had received calls and several …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2EXHyWm
Get More Nigeria Political News
The APGA chieftain who spoke to P.M.EXPRESS said that he had received calls and several …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2EXHyWm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]