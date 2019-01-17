Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his treatment of the corruption allegations against Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state. While speaking during a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Buhari said he decided not to take any action about the issue …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2CqOqHn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2CqOqHn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]