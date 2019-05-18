The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his party, the PDP have formally asked the Presidential Election Panel to replace tribunal Chairman, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa with another Justice of the Court of Appeal, for alleged bias. …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VyO3Cj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VyO3Cj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]