The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Monday played a video recording at the election petition tribunal where a Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini admitted that the electoral body would transmit election results with the use of smart card readers to the INEC central server. …

atiku.JPG

