  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Atiku Reacts To Buhari’s Claim That He Is Not Cloned… – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurances that he was not cloned into Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani, a supposed impostor.

Atiku blamed the presidency for the international embarrassment the allegations of a purported impostor, Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani, …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2BPfdxU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[110]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top