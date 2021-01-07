Video Atiku receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Atiku receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai - PM News
  • Obaseki’s certificate an incomplete photocopy, University of Ibadan tells court - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Kukah’s message’s poisoned arrow fired at Islam, Muslims— JNI - Vanguard Newspaper
  • US Capitol Hill attack disgraceful, says Boris Johnson - The Cable
  • Trump finally accepts defeat, promises “orderly transition” of power -PM News
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Atiku receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/07/atiku-receives-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-in-dubai/
Metro - Obaseki's certificate an incomplete photocopy, University of Ibadan tells court - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/obasekis-certificate-an-incomplete-photocopy-university-of-ibadan-tells-court/
Metro - Kukah's message's poisoned arrow fired at Islam, Muslims— JNI - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/kukahs-messages-a-poisoned-arrow-fired-at-islam-muslims-jni/
World - US Capitol Hill attack disgraceful, says Boris Johnson - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/us-capitol-hill-attack-disgraceful-says-boris-johnson
World - Trump finally accepts defeat, promises "orderly transition" of power -PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/07/trump-finally-accepts-defeat-promises-orderly-transition-of-power/
