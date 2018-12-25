Politics Atiku, Secondus ,PDP Preach Peace – Nairaland

#1
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus yesterday urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another in the spirit of Christmas.

In same vein, the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has charged Nigerians …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GCCCr1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top