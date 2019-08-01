Politics Atiku suffers first loss ahead of final supreme court verdict - The Cable

#1
The supreme court has rejected the plea of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt all its interlocutory appeals alongside the main appeal against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

The apex court rejected the plea when it began hearing the party’s suit against Buhari’s victory at the presidential election petition tribuna

atiku.jpg


READ MORE
 
[154]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top